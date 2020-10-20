See how Sierra Leoneans are requesting for the nationwide curfew to be ended – #endcurfew

On Friday, October 16, 2020, some Sierra Leoneans took to different social media platforms to launch the #endcurfew campaign.



The campaign is requesting the government to end a long nationwide nighttime curfew. Many of them have said since the start of the curfew their lives haven’t been normal like before.



See social media reactions below:



Mr president on behalf of the millions of people in Sierra Leone we hereby begging you to please lift the curfew please the other precautionary measures will be taken but please just lift this curfew we're tired of been chased….. @PresidentBio #endcurfew — Stars (@endcurfew) October 16, 2020

Well actually that's jst my opinion and I guess it's also so many ppl opinion.Dis curfew should end now coz it's actually disturbing a lot of bizness in the country especially d entertainment industry #endcurfew #endcurfewnow @yakisawyerr @PresidentBio #fatimabio @wonderboyris pic.twitter.com/ggna0H6Piw — Virgin Chris (@VirginChris1) October 18, 2020

The people of Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 voted for a President and not for a Plague. Your impotency to deliver is becoming worrisome. We are sick and tired of this Selective Curfew.#EndCurfew https://t.co/HQQUUnUtOx — D Pragmatic VP (@PragmaticVp) October 17, 2020

Curfew is only necessary if authorities are doing sterilization program public facilities, public transport and streets will be disinfected every night after hours. But without that i see no reason for curfew so #Endcurfew #SaloneTwitter — jall_Bakish 🇸🇱🇬🇳🇬🇭🇲🇾 (@IshJall) October 16, 2020

This is no longer yielding its relevance. We need to go back to the drawing board and lift it.#endcurfew#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/Mt274tg3Is — Gandoh Jay (@GandohJay) October 16, 2020

Curfew is only necessary if authorities are doing sterilization program public facilities, public transport and streets… Posted by Morris D WonderBoy on Friday, 16 October 2020

Meanwhile, as the campaign continues on social media, popular female rapper Star Zee has released a theme song, titled “End Curfew.” Listen to the song below.



Stay tuned for more updates on the story.

