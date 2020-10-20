Home News & Politics See how Sierra Leoneans are requesting for the nationwide curfew to be ended – #endcurfew
News & Politics

by Alhassan Lamin
On Friday, October 16, 2020, some Sierra Leoneans took to different social media platforms to launch the #endcurfew campaign. 

The campaign is requesting the government to end a long nationwide nighttime curfew. Many of them have said since the start of the curfew their lives haven’t been normal like before. 

See social media reactions below:

Curfew is only necessary if authorities are doing sterilization program public facilities, public transport and streets…

Posted by Morris D WonderBoy on Friday, 16 October 2020
https://www.facebook.com/linda.samai.3/posts/1760041054153439

Meanwhile, as the campaign continues on social media, popular female rapper Star Zee has released a theme song, titled “End Curfew.” Listen to the song below. 

Stay tuned for more updates on the story. 

