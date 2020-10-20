See how Sierra Leoneans are requesting for the nationwide curfew to be ended – #endcurfew

On Friday, October 16, 2020, some Sierra Leoneans took to different social media platforms to launch the #endcurfew campaign.
The campaign is requesting the government to end a long nationwide nighttime curfew. Many of them have said since the start of the curfew their lives haven’t been normal like before.
See social media reactions below:
Meanwhile, as the campaign continues on social media, popular female rapper Star Zee has released a theme song, titled “End Curfew.” Listen to the song below.
