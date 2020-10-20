Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Carpenter

I’m a 61-year-old carpenter from Kono District. I started learning carpentry after my father passed away during the civil war. I perfected my skills when I moved to Freetown. Four years ago, I started working at this carpentry shop, which makes me the longest-serving person on staff.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, work was favorable for us because I would produce five beds along with other furniture a month on average. The more furniture I make, the more I earn. I don’t work on a salary. I earn money for every piece of furniture I make. For a bed, I earned SLL 250,000. But now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, work has been so slow, customers don’t come. I can go for a week without sales, and our boss spends so much on buying materials. We used to work from morning to 6 pm, now we only work half-day and some days are optional. I only make about two or three beds and a few furniture a month.
We never stopped working, my colleagues and I have to agree on a reduction in our earnings because we are all aware that business is slow. So from earning SLL 250,000 per bed, our agreement now is SLL 120,000 per bed. I have eight children, and we live together with their mom in a one-room and parlor apartment. Three of the kids are in public examination classes. My wife is a stay-home-mom. She applied for a microfinance loan several times but with no luck.
Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories
Follow Essential Stories on Instagram for more stories.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!