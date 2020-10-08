Sierra Leone News Today

IMF extends Sierra Leone debt relief for another 6 months

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has on Monday, October 5, 2020, approved a new emergency aid for Sierra Leone and 27 countries in the world by giving an immediate debt relief extension to these countries for another six months. The new extension will enable the disbursement of grants from the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) for payment of eligible debt service falling due to the IMF from October 14, 2020, to April 13, 2021.

Guinea President accuses Sierra Leone Vice-President of political incitement

Authorities in Guinea have accused Dr. Mohamed Jalloh, Vice-President of Sierra Leone for allegedly meddling in the country’s upcoming presidential election that is due for Sunday, October 18, 2020. According to a report by Alhassan Sillah on BBC, Guinean authorities believe that a meeting that was held in Kambia (the border between the two countries) by the Vice president and others is in view with assisting the opposition. Heavy tension has mounted between both countries, more so on the Guinean side and they have decided to close the border crossing point with Sierra Leone followed by military enforcement.

Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 6 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,293. The country has also recorded 1,721 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 277 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 287 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,454 people have been discharged from quarantine.

