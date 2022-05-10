Big Zuu had a big day at the 2022 BAFTA–He Won Twice!

Big Zuu, real name Zuhair Hassan, won two awards at the 2022 British Academy Film Award (BAFTA).



The British-Sierra Leonean rapper, chef, and television personality won for best entertainment performance and a feature award for his TV series, “Big Zuu’s Big Eats”.

In his acceptance speech, the rapper talked about the need for diversity and representation in UK media.

“Growing up, there weren’t many chefs or people that looked like me on telly. And now, young people are watching us doing our ting, going, ‘You know what, if these waste men can win a Bafta, surely we can,” said Big Zuu.

You aren't waste men, you are BAFTA award winners! Congratulations to the Big Zuu's Big Eats team! pic.twitter.com/PrDnRtaXxf — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 8, 2022

BAFTA is an annual ceremony organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, to honor the best British and international contributors to film in the UK.



Other recipients for this year’s BAFTA are Jodie Comer (Best Actress), Cathy Tyson (Best Supporting Actress), Mo Gilligan (Best Comedy Entertainment Program), and many others.



Check out Big Zuu’s first song collaboration with an artist based in Sierra Leone in 2020. This is “Move Right” featuring Drizilik.

