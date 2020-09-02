The Vickie Remoe Show, #MakeSierraLeoneFamous edition premieres today!

Sierra Leone’s first and only travel TV series, the Vickie Remoe Show, premieres its season VI today, September 2, 2020.

The theme of this year’s show is “#MakeSierraLeoneFamous.” This theme is aimed at promoting local Sierra Leone stories on history, landmarks, culture, food, tradition, and lifestyle told by Sierra Leoneans. It features all 16 districts across Sierra Leone.

The 16 districts are divided into 2, making it part 1, and part 2. Part 1 features 7 districts (Kenema, Karene, Moyamba, Koinadugu, Bo, Makeni, Freetown 1, and Freetown 2).

This first episode of the show will premiere on SLBC TV at 10:30 PM and its repeat broadcast will be aired on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3:00 PM. The other episodes will be aired every Wednesdays.

The Vickie Remoe Show is a West African travel and business TV series launched in 2009. It solemnly promotes untold local stories within Sierra Leone and the sub-region. Its previous editions have taken a tour around different West African countries like Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, and Mali. It has also featured most of Africa’s top entertainers like Majid Michael, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumello, Jackie Appiah, etc.

This year’s edition was proudly sponsored by Orange Sierra Leone, Vickie Remoe & Company, and Capitol Foods Limited. The executive producer is Vickie Remoe, the producer and director is Ernest Henry, editors are Selassie Sequa and Daniel Palmer.

