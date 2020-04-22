5 reason why we should honor Earth Day

Earth day is a day set aside each year on 22 April to celebrate, recognize and respect the environment in which we live. This year marks its 50 Anniversary.
In the busy lives, we have created for ourselves this day is meant to remind us to continue doing the little things we do in order to help the environment. Things like the planting of the trees, recycling waste, reducing pollution, and turning off the light and other electrical appliances when not in use in order to conserve energy.
This day was first celebrated in 1970 and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 192 countries every year.
The following 5 reasons are why we should honor the day
- There’s no place for us to live. We should consider ourselves lucky to have the chance to experience it with all of our 5 senses.
- This earth is filled with millions of species that have their own little worlds, which makes it impossible to get bored.
- It gives us peace of mind by spending time in nature and connecting with the earth. This is one of the most rejuvenating and peaceful experiences we can have.
- Our reliance on earth that we always are connected with it, remembering that we’re dependent on simple things like air, water, and soil can be very grounding.
- It keeps us healthy. The Earth gives us all that we need as it knows how to take care of its living things if only we look hard enough.
As we have given why we should honor the day here are ways to celebrate Earth Day at home most especially during this COVID-19 period, as it a day an entire family can enjoy
- Plant a tree: This is a great way to teach your children about the importance of trees. For example, trees produce oxygen and that’s something both humans and wildlife need to survive. However, hundreds of thousands of trees are cut down yearly in order to make room for new homes, shopping centers and other building projects. Planting a tree together can help restore the balance of the ecosystem and create a lasting memory for you and your family.
- Pick up trash: Take a trip to your local park and teach your children how to pick up trash. Keeping the park clean is great for the environment and it makes the park more enjoyable for kids to play in.
- Recycle: Earth Day is also a time to teach your children about recycling. This is an easy task that can be done at home by simply demonstrating how objects like paper, plastic, and aluminum can be recycled instead of thrown away. Involve your children by giving them a pile of trash to sort into the appropriate recycling bin. Recycling is another small way to make a big impact on the environment.
