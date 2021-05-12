Home Business African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Paul Azunre
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipFeaturedNews

African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Paul Azunre

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 37 views

Paul Azunre is an experienced principal investigator and a computer science expert who has participated in several research programs for the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). 

Azunre is experienced in mathematics, engineering, software development, and machine learning. He worked in the United States of America for most of his career. 

He founded Algorine Inc, a research lab dedicated to advancing Artificial Intelligence (Ai), Machine Learning (ML), and help in identifying scenarios where significant social impacts can be achieved. He has worked for Dun & Bradstreet as Director of Data Science, Director of Ai Research and Lead Research Scientist for New Knowledge, Senior Engineer for Scientist Oracle, Deshpande Centre for Technological Innovation Postdoctoral Fellow and Research Assistant for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Lead Optimization Technology Developer for The Salamander Inc, SimiBiology Intern for The MathWorks, and  Research Assistant for The Swarthmore.

Azunre has a Bachelor of Science (B.S.c), Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Engineering (B.S.c), and Economics (B.A) from Swarthmore College. Masters of Science (M.Sc) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. 

Azunre is also the co-founder of Ghana Natural Language Processing (NLP), an open-source initiative focused on using NLP and transfer learning with Ghanaians and other low resource languages. He is the author of the recently published book “Transfer Learning for NLP.”

About African Experts with Vickie Remoe 

The African Experts Show features Sierra Leonean Journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with African researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

#VickiesPicks of top Restaurants in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone get to know your 2018 presidential...

Top 5 Facebook Influencers in Sierra Leone.

500 kids in Kono celebrate Christmas with Adbulai’s...

Who is Justice Miatta Samba Sierra Leone’s new...

Pujehun Health Management Team Reports a Suspected Ebola...

Election Day in Uganda: 38-year-old Bobi Wine goes...

Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio will be on SLBC TV today...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!