African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Paul Azunre

Paul Azunre is an experienced principal investigator and a computer science expert who has participated in several research programs for the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Azunre is experienced in mathematics, engineering, software development, and machine learning. He worked in the United States of America for most of his career.

He founded Algorine Inc, a research lab dedicated to advancing Artificial Intelligence (Ai), Machine Learning (ML), and help in identifying scenarios where significant social impacts can be achieved. He has worked for Dun & Bradstreet as Director of Data Science, Director of Ai Research and Lead Research Scientist for New Knowledge, Senior Engineer for Scientist Oracle, Deshpande Centre for Technological Innovation Postdoctoral Fellow and Research Assistant for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Lead Optimization Technology Developer for The Salamander Inc, SimiBiology Intern for The MathWorks, and Research Assistant for The Swarthmore.

Azunre has a Bachelor of Science (B.S.c), Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Engineering (B.S.c), and Economics (B.A) from Swarthmore College. Masters of Science (M.Sc) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Azunre is also the co-founder of Ghana Natural Language Processing (NLP), an open-source initiative focused on using NLP and transfer learning with Ghanaians and other low resource languages. He is the author of the recently published book “Transfer Learning for NLP.”

About African Experts with Vickie Remoe

The African Experts Show features Sierra Leonean Journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with African researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs.