IB Kamara to lead Art and Image Direction at Off-White

Off-White has announced London-based Sierra Leonean stylist IB Kamara as its new art and image director.



IB will take up the position previously held by Off White’s iconic founder Virgil Abloh who died last year. IB worked closely with Abloh for three years, styling the late designer’s posthumous Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 shows.



According to the official announcement by Off-White, IB will also develop his influence and insight on the brand’s fashion label’s collections, image, and content.



IB reacted to his appointment on Instagram.



“Virgil will forever be with us. With me. He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond. I am honored to further link my ties to Off-White as their Art & Image Director and be a part of the team that will tell the rest of the story Virgil started writing for us all”.



The CEO of Off-White, Andrea Grilli, also added in an official statement that having Kamara is a great honor.

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution. With Kamara’s talent and vision, we look forward to taking on the next chapter of Off-White together, always remembering the groundbreaking creativity and values that Virgil had at heart and that are the core of our brand,” he said. IB is currently the editor in chief of Dazed. Before that, he was the editor at large for i-D.