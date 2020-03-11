Nadine Dorries, UK’s Health Minister has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Health Minister of UK Nadine Dorries has confirmed in a statement yesterday that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that she is in self-isolation.
The coronavirus continues to spread its tentacles in Europe making it one of the most affected continents in the World.
Dorries was with UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an International Women’s Day event last week, her testing positive for the virus has led to serious questions being asked whether should the Prime Minister be tested for the virus or should Parliament shut down temporarily.
For more information about this story click on this link.
