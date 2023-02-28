Opposition parties in Nigeria demand fresh elections amid allegations of irregularities

Three opposition political parties in Nigeria, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP, Labor Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are demanding fresh presidential elections, alleging widespread irregularities on Saturday, February 25, 2023, multi-tier elections. The three political parties made the announcement at a press conference in the capital, Abuja.

This comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the official results from 14 of the 36 states, with Bola Ahmed Tinubu leading with 44 per cent, while Atiku Abubakar is in second place with 33 per cent of the vote, and Peter Obi is third with 18 per cent. , The opposition parties have demanded that the election be cancelled and call on INEC to conduct fresh elections within the window period provided by the electoral act

“I demand that this sham of an election be cancelled and we call on INEC to conduct fresh elections within the window period provided by the electoral act,” said Julius Abure, Chairman of the Labour Party.

It is reported that a group of disgruntled protesters have gathered outside the national collation centre in Abuja. Some are carrying placards denouncing the electoral commission. “Everything happening there are all lies, all lies, lies… they are cooking up results,” a protester told the BBC.

The electoral commission has denied the opposition parties’ complaints. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the announcement of results would continue.

However, the European Union observer mission said the electoral body’s poor planning and communication undermined trust in the process.

Many Nigerians are critical of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and its handling of the electronic voting system since this is the first national election where an electronic device is used to accredit voters.