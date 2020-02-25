President Bio holds first presidential seminar in Sierra Leone

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has held the first ever presidential seminar for various heads of institutions today at the Bintumani Conference Centre Aberdeen, Freetown. The theme for this seminar was ‘Consolidating the Foundation for Service Delivery.’

83 heads of commissions, parastatals, agencies, and state-owned enterprises in the country were in attendance.The event seeks to provide the officials with a political orientation that will help them accelerate effective service delivery and deepen their understanding of a performance management system that enhances organizational output.

Professor David John Francis, chief minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone in his welcome address to participants said the event was a historic one as this was the first time a sitting president was holding such an event with different heads of institutions, which shows that the president recognizes the importance of the different components of government.

The President when delivering his keynote address said he was present at the event to recognize the important roles and contribution of various commissions, parastatals, agencies and state-owned enterprises to the achievement of his New Direction Agenda, which is to change and transform the lives of ordinary Sierra Leoneans.

The President continued that directing the Chief Minister to convene the seminar was because he wanted to state and outline his political and governance expectations in terms of service delivery clearly and to focus on strategic planning, prioritize realistic targets and achieve them.

“I have declared 2020 as the ‘Year of Accelerated Service Delivery”: I want and I expect delivery of results and outcomes from you this year and I expect to see tangible results by the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year. Simply, no more excuses. We are here to get a clear understanding of my political message to motivate and inspire you to focus on getting tangible results and outcomes that will impact the lives of the people of Sierra Leone,” His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

His Excellency commended all members of his government for the successes they have achieved during their 22 months in office and said this New Year was not one to be complacent with their achievement as people are impatient for results that impact their daily lives. And asked participants to improve on the way they run their institutions.

President Bio also challenged the various institutional heads to be bold and innovative, adding that he wanted to motivate them to be inspired and to leave a legacy in their institutions which is what the New Direction is all about.

