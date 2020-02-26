Home News Breaking News: Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak has died at age 91
Breaking News: Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has died at age 91

by jane.williams
Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at the Cairo Galaa Military Hospital at age 91. Mubarak ruled Egypt for almost three decades.

Born in 1928 in Kafr El-Meselha, Monufia Governorate, Egypt and entered the Military as a teenager. On 2 February 1949, he left the Military Academy and joined the Air Force Academy, gaining his commission as a pilot officer on 13 March 1950 and eventually receiving a bachelor’s degree in aviation sciences.

Mubarak served as an Egyptian Air Force officer in various formations and units; he spent two years in a Spitfire fighter squadron. In November 1967, Mubarak became the Air Force Academy’s commander.

Mubarak became Commander of the Air Force and Egyptian Deputy Minister of Defense In 1972. 

In April 1975, President Anwar Sadat appointed Mubarak Vice President of Egypt.

Mubarak was injured during the assassination of President Sadat in October 1981 by soldiers led by Lieutenant Khalid Islambouli. Following Sadat’s death, Mubarak became the fourth president of Egypt.

Mubarak was in office from 1981 until he was overthrown in 2011 amid the region’s Arab Spring protest. Later on, he was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and he was freed in March 2017.

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January 2020 and has been in recovery since.

