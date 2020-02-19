Commonwealth announces 16 finalists for the 2020 Youth Awards

16 extraordinary individuals from 12 countries have been shortlisted for this year’s Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2020. The list includes innovators, activists, and entrepreneurs.

The individuals were selected from the award’s top 4 regional categories by a Pan-Commonwealth judging panel.

The awards received more than 500 entries from 40 countries all over the globe. Top candidates from each region will be named as regional winners and 1 of the 4 regional winners will become the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2020.

All 16 finalists will each receive a trophy, a certificate and £1,000 to expand the scope of their projects.

The regional winners will earn a trip to London to attend the awards ceremony on 11 March 2020 and will receive £3,000. The overall Pan-Commonwealth winner will take home a total of £5,000.

The awards recognize outstanding young people whose innovative projects have made a real impact in helping their countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The 2020 finalists, in alphabetical order by region and individual surname, are:

AFRICA AND EUROPE

Joshua Ebin (Nigeria)

Focus: SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production

Galabuzi Brian Kakembo (Uganda)

Focus: SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth

Salvatory Kessy (Tanzania)

Focus: SDG 4 – Quality Education

Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti (Kenya)

Focus: SDG 13 – Climate Action

ASIA

Sheikh Inzamamuzzaman (Bangladesh)

Focus: SDG 4 – Quality Education

Vedant Jain (India)

Focus: SDG 4 – Quality Education

Jaya Rajwani (Pakistan)

Focus: SDG 5 – Gender Equality

Hafiz Usama Tanveer (Pakistan)

Focus: SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation

CARIBBEAN AND CANADA

Lalita Gopaul (Guyana)

Focus: SDG 13 – Climate Action

Sowmyan Jegatheesan (Canada)

Focus: SDG 15 – Life on Land

Stephen McCubbin (Jamaica)

Focus: SDG 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Samuel Neil (Jamaica)

Focus: SDG 4 – Quality Education

PACIFIC

Sagufta Janif (Fiji)

Focus: SDG 12 – Responsible consumption and production

Broderick John Mervyn (Fiji)

Focus: SDG 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Rinesh Sharma (Fiji)

Focus: SDG 2 – Zero Hunger

Fusi Masina Tietie (Samoa)

Focus: SDG 5 – Gender Equality

Source : Communications Division

Commonwealth Secretariat