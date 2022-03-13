Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission announces dates for the next parliamentary and local council elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has on Friday, March 11, 2022, announced the dates for the next parliamentary and local council elections.



According to a press release, the elections are slated to take place on May 20, 2023, and June 24, 2023, for the election of Paramount Chief Members of Parliament, ordinary Members of Parliament, and the local council respectively. The announcement was made in accordance with Sections 57 and 103 of the Public Election Act, 2012 (Act No. 4).



However, dates for the registration of eligible voters have also been announced and it will run from September 3, 2022, to October 4, 2022. The registration will be done biometrically in all communities across the country.



Meanwhile, the electoral commission also states that the date for the presidential election will be announced on Monday, March 14, 2022.

