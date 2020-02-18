DJ Rampage releases Endless Love video featuring Victor AD and Drizilik

DJ Rampage releases visuals to ‘Endless Love’, the video which was released on the 16 of February 2020, features Nigerian artist Victor AD and Drizilik from Sierra Leone.

The video tells the story of a poor man who was in love with a very beautiful lady, but unfortunately, his source of income was the bread he sold on the streets. The lady, however, loved him regardless of his job or his financial power.

He eventually met someone who introduced him to Eminence Africa where he signed a contract that changed his life, and because of that, he was able to propose to the woman he loves.

The video was produced by Songa and is arguably the best video Dj Rampage has released. To watch this video click on the link below.

Dj rampage is a Sierra Leonean Disc jockey (DJ), Producer, Multi-instrumentalist, MC and TV Host. He is one of the most popular DJ’s in Sierra Leone, over the years he has released singles like ‘It Issa Goal’ ft Drizilik and Shadow Boxxer, ‘Skatta’ ft Yung Sal, ‘I Like Women’ ft Joey B and Drizilik, ‘For Di Kopor’ ft Tunexbeatz, and ‘Endless Love’ ft Victor AD and Drizilik.