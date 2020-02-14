Sweets, chocolate and cake free Valentine

Its Valentine’s Day once again y’all.

Have you been getting your partner sweets, cakes, and chocolates as Valentine’s gift? How long do you think that romance would last their earthly existence?

Have you ever stopped to think if getting candy was the ideal present for valentine, if not well let me bring to your notice the silent killer?

Eating too much-added sugar increases the risk of dying with heart disease. A sugar-filled diet may raise the risk of dying with heart disease even if you aren’t overweight.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), they recommend that no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar per day for women and 9 teaspoons (38 grams) for men. They also limit for children vary depending on their age and caloric needs, but it ranges between 3-6 teaspoons (12 – 25 grams) per day.

A serving of chocolate cake with chocolate frosting contains about 55.14 grams of sugar. A diet high in saturated fat can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, and might contribute to certain types of cancer. Many commercially prepared cakes contain trans fats, which are even worse than saturated fat. Trans fats raise your cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart disease. These fats also elevate your risk of stroke and type 2 diabetes.

A stick of lollipop contains about 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar (4 to 8 grams) and taking more than a stick would be damaging to your daily sugar intake.

According to an article published by atkins library too much sugar can speed up the aging process, unstable blood sugar level which can leave you experiencing mood swings, fatigue, and headaches. It also contributes to cravings, which begins the cycle of false hunger, it affects cognitive ability in kids and causes sudden death due to heart attack.

As it turns out indulging in too much Valentine’s Day treats could harm more than just your diet goals.

With all the surplus sugar and refined foods being eaten on the special day, like wine, sweets and chocolate, the bacteria balance in our bodies can be disrupted and cause people to develop thrush.

The best way to cut back on sugar is to simply avoid processed foods and satisfy your sweet tooth with fruit this Valentine. This approach doesn’t require math, calorie counting or obsessively reading food labels all the time, and it would save one’s life a lot and at the same time have time to enjoy nature’s fruits.

The beauty of cutting down of sugary intake this day is Sierra Leone is blessed with so much fruits and so many options to choose from. So starting from this day let us embrace fruits and even vegetable but say no to sweets, cakes and chocolate if we would want to see the next valentine.

