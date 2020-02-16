Nikita Pearl Waligwa Uganda’s Queen of Katwe star died at age 15

Ugandan teen actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa who starred in the 2016 Disney film “Queen of Katwe” and portrayed the role of Gloria has died at the age of 15 on Sunday the 16th of February 16, 2020, according to a report from Ugandan media.

She died at the hospital of Naalya, Kampala Uganda, she was reported to have been diagnosed with a brain tumor for the second time which led to her death. In 2016 she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor, by 2017 she had recovered and sometime last year she had a relapse.

Queen of Katwe is a 2016 Disney biographical movie that showcases the life of a Ugandan girl Phiona Mutse from the slum of Katwe. She learned how to play Chess with her companions and later became champion, she went on to compete at international level with greater advantages. The film also features Kenyan Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o as Nikita’s mother.

