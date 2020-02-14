When two Sierra Leonean doctors fall in love

Valentine’s day is when lovers all over the world get to prophesy their love for their partners, showering them with gifts, and all sorts of love. Sierra Leone is not any different from the rest of the world when it comes to Valentine’s Day, so to celebrate this day we are taking the spotlight to 2 lovers who have spent most of their lives together and have managed to create something good and amazing with their love.

Dr. Shekou Sesay and Dr. Fatu Forna Sesay are what you can call the role model couple. Their love story is like a fairytale, leading from the fact that it all began when they were kids to adulthood.

Both couples grew up in Freetown and move to the USA, their parents were friends and they became lovers at secondary school. Later on, they lost communication when Dr. Fatu traveled to the USA but they met few years later when Dr. Shekou traveled to the USA to study. He later graduated as a “pediatrician” and the wife a “gynecologist”.

Weeding Day.

They have been married for 15 years now and have 4 kids, 3 daughters, a son, 2 dogs, and a cat. Recently Dr. Fatu posted a Tik Tok video on twitter, of her dancing with her husband. That video got 2.4 million views, 42.3 thousand retweets, and 183 thousand likes on twitter. What was more interesting before that she had only just celebrated reaching 1000 followers days ago, but after posting that video she gained over 5000 new followers on twitter. I guess people were very fascinated by their love story.

As medical practitioners and a family, they are always giving back to the Sierra Leonean local community. In 2008 they formed a non-profitable organization that renders help to mothers and children in different communities. They help pregnant women with transport fares and health care for free and have donated over 10,000 delivery buckets since the start of the project.

In 2019 their foundation hosted a team of pediatricians who spent weeks in offering help and sharing ideas, in 2017 also they help 115 families who were victims of the mudslide and in 2014 during the ebola they provided prevention materials, trained health workers and engaged in community mobilization to reduce the stigma and fear.

Dr. Shekou and wife.

Dr. Shekou Sesay and Dr. Fatu Forna Sesay is a love story that keeps on giving and inspiring. We wish them a happy Valentine’s Day.