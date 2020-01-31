Home Health Steps to prevent getting infected by the Coronavirus
Steps to prevent getting infected by the Coronavirus

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
The Coronavirus has been declared a Global Health Emergency. The virus started in the city of Wuhan in China and since then it has been spreading rapidly. However, the reason the Coronavirus was declared a Global Health Emergency is because of what is happening in other countries, not just China.

Here are steps to prevent the virus from reaching your doorstep.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
