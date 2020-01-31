Kao Denero fails to get a response from Africa’s best rapper after releasing “Kenyatta” diss

Hip hop artist Kao Denero has released a “diss track” taking on the likes of M. I Abaga, Sarkodie, and Khaligraph Jones aka Khaligraph. He says it’s in response to the latter’s diss of Nigeria’s Blaqbonez that started the “beef”.

Over 53,000 people have streamed the diss “Kenyatta” on youtube in the space of 9 days.

Last year we had a heated beef after the Martel Cypher 2 when M.I Abaga decided to call out a host of rappers in the continent. That sparked a chain of responses and disses from Vector, Shadow Boxxer, and Menace D General. This year we have the ‘Best Rapper in Africa’ beef.

This beef started after the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards on the 12 of January when Khaligraph Jones was awarded as the ‘Best Rapper in Africa’. Jones was nominated alongside Blaqbonez (Nigeria), Falz (Nigeria), Kwesta (South Africa), and Medikal (Ghana).

After the awards, Blaqbonez the self-proclaimed ‘Best Rapper in Africa’ made a video on his twitter account saying “somebody please tell Khaligraph that I’m still the best rapper in Africa, Soundcity got it wrong, they got it wrong I’m sorry, diss track in the morning.”

He later then tweeted in the morning “Lmaooo I’m kidding about a diss track oo. Wtf you people are taking me too seriously 😂😂😂😂, Congrats @KHALIGRAPH💪.” But by then it was too late cause Khaligraph Jones had already been upset about the earlier tweet.

On 14 January 2020, Khaligraph Jones released a diss track he titled “Best Rapper in Nigeria” a diss song aimed at Blaqbonez tweet saying he was the best rapper in Africa. In his diss Khaligraph called out Blaqnonez saying “I spotted you in Lagos you were seen drugging in an Uber cab, And I was cruising in a G Wagon, And I couldn’t help, I pity you I leave it in the past, but it’s unfortunate your own people treating you like trash.”

He said Blaqbonez wanted fire but now he’s trying to get rid of the smoke as he is the best rapper in Africa he is also considered the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and that Blaqbonez should pay his lazy fans next time to vote for him.

Blaqbonez responded within 24hours with a diss song of his own titled “Green Blaq Green”, he wasn’t the way he was called out and responded with“Yo Kenya this the nigga that you rated as best Like if y’all were attacked he gon come to your help? If there’s one thing that anybody’s learned from Manchester United it that literally nobody’s scared of Jones in defense.”

He said Khaligraph Jones should be flexing his award rather than chasing clout by dissing him.

“Khaligraph Jones you should be flexing nigga you won the award, Now what’s this Clout chasing grandpa fighting me for?”

Exactly a week later Sierra Leone rapper Kao Denero releases “Kenyatta” a diss targeted at Khaligraph Jones in support of Blaqbonez. Kao Denero in his diss says “The OG shall be disrespected this ain’t about views and likes, this is about bars, respond at your own risk,” he went on to diss M.I Abaga and Sarkodie stating that he parks stadium where he is from.

Kao Denero seems not to be happy with the fact that Khaligraph won the award as “Best Rapper In Africa” and also that that most rappers in Africa aside from M.I Abaga, Mode 9, Vector, Ice Prince Zamani are doing AFROBEEATS instead of hip hop. In Kenyatta Kao says he is not speaking to any other rapper but Kaligraph. He really had a lot to say in his 7 minutes 23 seconds diss track.

Khaligraph for his part has refused to reply to the Sierra Leone rapper but instead, he keeps teasing Kao Denero and his fans on his Facebook page. One of his responses was “Responding to some rappers is just a waste of time. When they get to the OG’s level, they will understand.”

Is this the end of this beef or will Khaligraph respond to either Blaqbonez or Kao Denero or both? Whatever be the case the fans want more and are patiently waiting for this diss.

