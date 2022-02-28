Sierra Leone increases pump fuel price from SLL 10,000 to SLL 12,000

The Government of Sierra Leone has today, February 28, 2022, announced the increment of the pump price of petroleum products in the country from SLL 10,000 to SLL 12,000.



This new price will be for Kerosine, Diesel, Petrol, and Fuel oil products and will take into effect on March 1, 2022. According to the Petroleum Regulatory Authorities (PRA), the increase in the price of petroleum products is a result of the spike in the price of petrol and diesel, the excess demand of fuel products in the international market, and that of the escalating crisis in Europe.



However, in August 2021, there was an increase in fuel from SLL 9,500 to SLL 10,000, and that change affects the transportation system in the country. In relation to today’s increase, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has not yet issued a notice to regulate the cost of public transportation in the country.

