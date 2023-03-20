VGMA nominates The Therapist for this year’s “Best African Artiste” award

Sierra Leonean singer Jacob The Therapist has been nominated for this year’s “Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best African Artiste”.

The young artist had his breakthrough in 2022 after releasing his debut single, “Nack” which became a continental hit with millions of streams across different platforms. He was nominated alongside Africa top musicians like Ayra Star, Burna Boy, Asake, Kizz Daniel and Libianca.

VGMA is an annual award ceremony that honours and appreciates musicians and other music players across the entertainment industry in Ghana and Africa. This year’s ceremony is the 24th edition and will be held on May 13, 2023.

The Therapist is also a famous TikTok content creator, he was signed to Cribs International. The artist and the label are currently on separate ways due to a court injunction. He has collaborated with Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Masterkraft on different projects.