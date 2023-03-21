“Freetown Peninsula” named World’s Greatest Places for 2023

TIME Magazine has named Freetown Peninsula as one of the greatest places in the world for the year 2023. The West African nation, which is among the top 50 destinations to visit across the world, is described as “Africa’s new coastal hub”.

The annual World Greatest Places is a list curated with an eye toward places offering new and exciting experiences. The American-based news magazine asked its global network of correspondents and contributors to nominate the destinations that they think need to be on travellers’ radars over the next 12 months.

Sierra Leone has rich tourism potential, with diverse wildlife, world-class surfing waves and a vibey coastal capital to explore. Starting from the Freetown Peninsula, which supports ecotourism initiatives like Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, a home where endangered primates are rescued and rehabilitated.

Nearby is the Tasso Ecotourism Project, an island in the Sierra Leone River Estuary, guests stay in rustic timber chalets to enjoy birdwatching and community tourism designed to help islanders economically recover from the Ebola epidemic.

Other top places to go are River No.2, a beach covered with white sand, and Bureh Beach, home of the country’s first surf club. Off the southern axis of the Freetown Peninsula, located the densely forested Banana Islands, a tropical paradise with some of West Africa’s best snorkelling, scuba diving and spearfishing.

However, this year’s list features top spots like Giza and Saqqara in Egypt, where the long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum is finally revamped and reopened, to the gastronomy hot spot of Dijon, France and many others.

Credit: TIME Magazine