Breaking News: King Boss LA sentenced to 9 years imprisonment 

Popular Sierra Leonean rapper, Alhaji Amadu Bah (King Boss LA), has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment by high court judge, Justice Adrian Fisher. The sentence, which was slammed against the rapper in the evening hours of Friday, March 17, 2023, in Freetown, follows his conviction on all four counts brought against him on Monday, March 13, 2023, after several court appearances.

The rapper made a passionate plea, denying being a robber, and describing his circumstances as someone who was “at the wrong place at the wrong time”. He accepted his wrongs and apologized to his friends and family in an emotional courtroom.

King Boss LA described the nine months he has spent behind bars since his arrest in June 2022 as the “longest”, adding that he has learnt his lessons from what he has gone through.

Rather unfortunately for him, the judge saw things differently, as he described the rapper’s action as “sheer thuggery” with reference to attacking four persons in quick succession, an act the rapper was said to have fomented. Fisher also said the rapper’s attitude was lawless, after reviewing the evidence.

In addition to his time in incarceration, Fisher also ordered him to pay compensation to the victims involved in what the judge described as “carnage”.

Many Sierra Leoneans have taken to social media to express their frustration over the rapper’s sentence. “We are shattered”, said Salone Gossip, a page run by anonymous influencers. “I can’t breathe”, said Fantacee Wiz, a singer and close friend of the rapper.

Many more messages of sympathy continue to reach different platforms as citizens show support for the rapper who will be locked away.