Meet Hajaratu Kamra Sierra Leone’s representative for the 2021 Miss University Africa

Winner of the 2019 AYV Miss University Beauty Paegent, Hajaratu Kamara is currently in Nigeria to represent Sierra Leone at this year’s Miss University Africa.



The annual international beauty pageant is a platform wherein female university students within the age of 18 to 26 from across the 54 African nations showcase their talents, beauty, and intelligence in order to win the continent’s most beautiful student award.



Every year the winner of the beauty pageant takes home a whopping sum of USD 50,000 in endorsement deals and also has the opportunity to be a United Nations Student’ Ambassador.



Hajaratu Kamara was born in Kenema District, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone and she is now a graduate in Language Studies. In 2019 when she won the AYV Miss University beauty pageant she was a final year student of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, and contested with over 30 competitors to win the crown.



Previous winners of the Miss University Africa are Marlise Sacur – Mozambique (2018), Lorraine Nadal – Mauritius (2017), Rorisang Molefe – Lesotho (2012), Christina Koagni – Togo (2011), and Powede Lawrence – Nigeria (2010).



Sierra Leone is proud of you Hajaratu Kamara, Good Luck to you!

