“APC is stronger and determined to restore Sierra Leone from a failed system” – Hon. Chericoco

Dr. Samura Kamara’s appointed running mate Hon. Chernor Maju Bah (Chericoco), of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party for the June 2023 general election sent an appreciation message through his social media handles in few hours after his appointment, to acknowledge the APC former flagbearer aspirants for their valuable support and commitment to the party’s presidential candidate.

While urging all former running mate aspirants to continue to fight for a common goal, Hon. Bah says that he is fully aware of the task ahead after the reigns of a desperate failed government, he mentioned that the APC party is strong and well-determined to undertake the task of bringing Sierra Leone to its rightful course.

“I am mindful that the task ahead will be daunting, with a desperate failed government, but APC is stronger and determined to take back the state house come June 24th,” said Hon. Bah.

Deeply grateful to @samurakamara201 for choosing me as his runningmate. I accept this vote of confidence, honour, and privilege with humility. Rest assured of my commitment to your vision to build back Sierra Leone. pic.twitter.com/8ajEmDO9Ve — Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah (@HonChernor) March 13, 2023

Hon. Bah, who was first appointed as the running mate for Dr. Samura in 2018, but was defeated by President Julius Maada Bio in the country’s presidential election that same year, further affirmed that the vote of confidence, honour, and privilege restored in him will be fully honoured with a commitment to the vision of “build back Sierra Leone”.

He has been on the majority ladder of fellow honourable members of parliament since 2019, and previously held the position of Deputy speaker of parliament of Sierra Leone in the erstwhile government of Hon. Ernest Bai Korma. He has also served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Legislative Committee and the Parliamentary Chairman of the Mines and Minerals Resources Committee.