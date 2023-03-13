ECSL postpones distribution of voter ID cards

People hold their voter's ID cards as they wait in line to cast their votes for the presidential, parliamentary and local elections which are seen as a test of the country's post-war recovery, on November 17, 2012 in Freetown. They are the third elections since the end of a brutal civil war in the west African country, high-stakes polls which will hand the victorious party stewardship of a lucrative mining boom. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) has announced the postponement of the distribution of voter ID cards for the 2023 general elections. The announcement was made in a press release shared on Twitter and dated March 13, 2023.

The activity was initially slated for March 17 to 23, 2023, but will now be held on April 7 to 16 this year, according to the commission.

ECSL said the postponement was prompted by “the delay in air freighting of voter registration cards” which is a result of the strike action of air traffic controllers of the chartered cargo flight.

It ended by appealing to the public for their understanding in such circumstances and reaffirmed its “commitment to conducting credible and transparent elections.”