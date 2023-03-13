ECSL postpones distribution of voter ID cards

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) has announced the postponement of the distribution of voter ID cards for the 2023 general elections. The announcement was made in a press release shared on Twitter and dated March 13, 2023.
The activity was initially slated for March 17 to 23, 2023, but will now be held on April 7 to 16 this year, according to the commission.
ECSL said the postponement was prompted by “the delay in air freighting of voter registration cards” which is a result of the strike action of air traffic controllers of the chartered cargo flight.
It ended by appealing to the public for their understanding in such circumstances and reaffirmed its “commitment to conducting credible and transparent elections.”
