President Bio congratulates Leone Stars after Afcon qualification

The president of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio has sent out his congratulatory message to the Leone Stars team after the team beat the Squirrels of Benin to qualify for the African Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years.



In a social media post, the President expressed his excitement and his government commitment to promoting sports in the country. “Congratulations to Sierra Leone. We are a football-loving nation, and today, our boys have made history. My government is committed to promoting football and other sports disciplines,” he posted.



Congratulations to Sierra Leone. We are a football loving nation and today, our boys have made history. My government is committed to promoting football and other sports disciplines. pic.twitter.com/zJWdJGcoJT — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) June 15, 2021

The, which was the last Afcon qualifying match, had come with many controversies, but 36 years old Kei Kamara sent Sierra Leone to the 2022 Afcon in Yaounde, Cameroon after he scored a penalty spot at the 19th minute of the game.

Earlier in March this year, President Bio made a promise to the national team that he would give USD 10,000 and a piece of land to each player if they beat Benin to qualify for the tournament.

However, dignitaries and ordinary citizens have also congratulated the team across different platforms, some even took to the streets across the country to celebrate the victory and the history made in this match. Entertainers like Kao Denero, Abizzy, and many others have also released a victory song for the national team.