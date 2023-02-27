Sierra Leone: Musa Tombo returns to national duty

The head coach of Leone Stars, John Keister has named Musa Noah Kamara (Tombo) among the 40-man home-based squad that will commence training ahead of the country’s double 2023 AFCON qualifying encounters against São Tomé and Principe in March this year.

Tombo’s call to the national team came a few weeks after returning from a ban issued by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), which prevented him from participating in any affiliated SLFA football activity since September 2022.

The 22-year-old made his return to professional football last weekend, in his return, he debuted for his home club, Bo Rangers after he was loaned from Libya’s Al-Ittihad SC on a short-term contract that will see him at the club until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

However, Leone Stars will host São Tomé and Principe on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the return leg is expected to be played 48 hours later and both matches will be played in Agadir, Morocco.

Leone Stars currently sits in third place of Group A in the 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign, with one point after two matches played. The Lions of Sierra Leone are hoping for a bounce back after facing São Tomé and Principe in both legs to keep their hopes of qualifying for the second time in over three decades for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, the 34th edition of the biennial African international football tournament organized by CAF is scheduled to happen from January to February 2024 and will be hosted by Ivory Coast.