Life Care Hospital eschew responsibility for Henrietta Mbawah’s death

Life Care Hospital has denied claims that linked the passing of Sierra Leonean Actress, Henrietta Mbawah to poor services offered by them. The facility said that they were “forced to” put out the release because of “speculations and rumours” on social media blaming them over the death of the 34-year-old.

Mbawah’s demise came as a shock to a lot of people, as expressed in many social media posts. A couple of reactions have pointed fingers at the hospital for their alleged role.

Musician Atical Foyoh described their services as a “mess” in a Facebook post.

In another “expose”, he explained that Mbawah’s death was caused by an extraction done by the hospital without recourse to her diabetic condition.

Foyoh also said Life Care misdiagnosed Mbawah last year when she showed up at the facility complaining of some strange feelings, which in the hospital’s results turned out to be cancer. He said the faulty diagnosis was exposed when Mbawah went to Ghana and was diagnosed with diabetes instead of cancer as she was initially told.

Foyoh has called on the authorities to look into the allegations of the “quacks” who also charge very expensive for their services.

The hospital, however, maintained in their press release that the deceased was transferred to their services in an “unstable condition”, contrary to popular claims.