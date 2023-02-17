Sierra Leone: Mustapha Bundu’s FC Andorra wins Copa Catalunya

Sierra Leonean forward, Mustapha Bundu won the Copa Catalunya trophy with the Spanish second-tier side, Andorra FC after defeating host team CF Badalona by 1-0 on February 15, 2023, at the Estadi Municipal de Badalona.

The Copa Catalunya marked the first Spanish trophy for the Leone Stars forward. The Andorrans who achieved their first victory in this competition in 1994, in Vilassar de Mar against Espanyol, laid their hand on the trophy yet again as Éder Sarabia’s side defeats the Badalón team with a solitary goal from Bakis, which defined a great play by Germán Valera in the 92nd minute.

Andorra found in the Catalunya Cup what, in the Second Division League, is resisting: victory. After five straight defeats in the Segunda B, FC Andorra’s Centre-back Álex Pastor confirmed that the victory over CF Badalona will serve as an inspiration for the team and will help them overcome their bad form in the ongoing league as they set to host Sporting in Sunday.

“We needed to win. It is always important and more when it comes to trophies. It is also something special, a pride. I think it was a very good victory for the team and we were already deserving that stroke of luck, that victory. Let’s hope it takes us up and hopefully it helps us have a good game on Sunday”. Álex Pastor.

The Copa Catalunya (Catalonia Cup) is a knockout competition organized by the Catalan Football Federation for football clubs in the Catalonia autonomous community of Spain. FC Barcelona is recognized as the most successful club in the competition with 9 titles to their name.

On loan from Belgian club Anderlecht, the Sierra Leonean international has scored 2 goals in 14 appearances for Andorra FC this season. In 2016, Bundu signed for the Danish Superliga club AGF after a successful trial. After growing out to become an important player for the first team, he transferred to Anderlecht in 2020. After multiple call-ups for the Sierra Leone national team, Bundu made his international debut on 4 September 2019 in a game against Liberia.