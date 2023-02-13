East End Lions return to winning ways with a convincing away win against Bai Bureh Warriors

East End Lions FC seems to be back on track after securing all three points with a shallow 1-0 win against Bai Bureh Warriors away from home. In a very important match that marked the return of head coach Zappa Koroma and star player Prince Barrie who has been out due to injury for about three weeks, ‘the Killers’ were set to put an end to their winless strike.

A few weeks ago, East End Lions home supporters called on the team’s management to sack Coach Zappa for his poor performance in the League after registering five draws. Days after that Coach Zappa was reported sick and missed their last three matches in which situations went worst as East End Lions lost a tough battle against Bo Rangers at home, and a humiliating 2-0 loss against Freetown City Council FC at the Atouga mini stadium.

Sulaiman S. Kargbo’s goal in the 73’ minutes was enough to clinch the win and boost the confidence of the players who were struggling to score in their last few matches. The win saw the Lions move up to 3rd place above Diamond Stars, Bai Bureh Warriors and Port Authority FC on the league table with 20 points from 12 matches played.

Before the match Coach Zappa named a strong 20 men’s squad to travel to the North-West region, however, he was forced to travel without Star midfielders Samuel Kwaku Bekoe (Suspension), Alpha Kamara (Groin), Mohamed Mahrez Kamara (Ankle), Tamba Bessibie (Hamstring) and Ghanaian Defender Abdul Nyamekye (Thigh). In a pre-match interview, Zappa spoke about the notable absentees in his squad stating that the injuries are a big blow to the squad, but regardless of those challenges, Zappa was confident that his team will pull the strings and bring the team to its spot and continue to compete for the title.

“Despite our injury concerns, we believe we have the squad depth to cope. The boys know the importance of today’s game. We have prepared for it mentally and physically. We know the challenge posed by Warriors, a decent side with exciting players but this is football and we are hopeful of today’s outcome,” said Coach Zappa.

However, the visit to Port Loko is like the opening of a honey can in the eyes of the Lions fans as East End Lions supporters in Port Loko City applauded Coach Zappa and celebrated his match-winning tactics. East End Lions will host Port Authority in their next match on Friday, February 17, 2023.