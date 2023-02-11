South African rapper AKA has died

South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) was shot dead on Friday, February 10, 2023, on Florida Road, Durban, South Africa.

According to police sources, the 35-year-old rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was standing outside of a restaurant and was shot 6 times. Social media users claim that the rapper was in Durban to perform at a nightclub to celebrate his birthday.

In a statement issued by the rapper’s family, they expressed grief and how shocking it was for them to hear the death news of their son.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” said the family in a press statement.

AKA had his breakthrough in the South African hip-hop scene around 2009, with his first hit single ‘Victory Lap’ being the one to set him up for stardom. He had three successful albums over the years.

The late rapper leaves behind daughter Kairo, who he shares with South African musician DJ Zinhle.