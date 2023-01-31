February 1, 2023

Clozet grand final could not even be decided on penalties

Ibrahim Mansaray 8 hours ago 1 min read

The grand finale of the Clozet tournament had to be rescheduled to a soon-to-be-announced date. This came after both teams failed to win the match even after 90 minutes of play, and penalty shootouts, on Monday, January 29, 2023.

The 20 players selected – 10 from each side –  all found the back of the net, from the spot. 

The match ended in a goal a piece, with Alie Conteh (N’zonzi) scoring a late equalizer for two-times holders Beltel Rangers to cancel James Fillies’s opener for three-times holders Osman FC, at the Lungi Central Field. 

The organizers, Clozet Creation, will meet with both sides to discuss a possible rematch of the Le 100 million competition which is staged for the 21st time in Lungi, featuring teams from all over Sierra Leone, to use football as a vehicle for development.

