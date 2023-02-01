Musa Tombo returns to Bo Rangers on a short-term loan

Sierra Leonean striker, Musa Noah Kamara (Musa Tombo) has returned to Bo Rangers on a short-term loan deal, from Libyan club Al Ittihad. His loan term will see him at Bo Rangers until the end of the ongoing Sierra Leone Premier League season.

Kamara, 22, was signed by the Libyan club in September 2022, after his contract with the Sierra Leone Premier League side, Bo Rangers was terminated over what the club claimed of the negligence of good morals and sportsmanship by the forward.

Upon his arrival in Libya, Kamara abandoned his contract with the club, later forced his return to Freetown, and was sanctioned by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

Prior to his signing with Al Ittihad, Kamara, scored 19 goals, after making 35 appearances in the last Sierra Leone Premier League season. He also helped Bo Rangers to win the Sierra Leone Premier League for the first time since the club was founded in 1954.

He also won several awards ranging from, Top goalscorer of the season, Best Player of the League, Best Striker, and Sierra Leone Premier League Most Valuable Player.