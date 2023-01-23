Sierra Leone: Amb. Tejan Kamara Nominated for Africa Forty Under 40 Awards

Amb. Tejan Kamara has been nominated for this year’s Africa Forty Under 40 Awards, in the Community Development Category. The award aims at identifying, and honouring a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40, from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Tejan is the founder of Goodwill Humanitarian Foundation Sierra Leone, and a First Class graduate in Adult Education and Community Development from Fourah Bay College. He was among the top five graduates in 2021 with a 3.8 Cumulative Grade Point Average.

In 2019, he was certified as a Youth Ambassador by the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Later that year, he was also certified as a Peace and Development Ambassador by Future Leaders Initiative, SL. In 2020, Africa for SDGs approved him as a Sustainable Development Ambassador.

He has been in community Development for at least 10 years, during which he has been able to complete many youth development programmes, which include, the National Islamic Youth Leadership Summit, in 2021 and 2022. Tejan has also led relief efforts in remote places in Sierra Leone and has supported the construction of schools and masjids.

Further, he has been conducting free classes on dissertation writing, and research proposals, and a lot of seminars in various higher institutions across Sierra Leone. He still provides consultancy for people seeking to implement community development projects.

In 2022, he was one of the winners of the United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone’s Special Self-Help (SSH) fund, which he currently uses to rehabilitate and construct new boreholes in his community. The award ceremony will be held in South Africa on the 25th of March, this year. Voting is open until February 28th and can be done here.