Friends’ Cart Services to Hold First Fair in Makeni

Friends’ Cart Services are set to hold the first fun fair in Makeni’s history. The event is slated for January 28, 2023, at the Garden State, Azzolini Highway. It will be graced by poets, models, portrait artists, dancers, and young entrepreneurs from all around.

To spice things up, there will be bubu dance, burn fire, and a live band. The host for this year’s event is popular radio personality and feminist, Camareh.

They have also made provision for free eye and breast screening by Magburaka clinic through a partnership deal. Additionally, there will be free photos from Smile and New Waves Studios with 360 cameras from Synergy Investment.

Friends’ Cart Services is a start-up food business founded in 2018, by Fatima Khadijah Kabba, a graduate of Fourah Bay College, and a law student at the University of Makeni. The business is funded by her and employs both part-time and full-time staff. They accept food orders from Mondays to Fridays and deliver on weekends. They provide “to your door” food services to customers as well as catering for big and small events.

In 2019, the business was featured among Sierra Leone’s Under 30 CEOs Africa, in recognition of the contributions of young people in driving both the formal and informal economy, and reducing unemployment in Sierra Leone.

The fair in Makeni is a step towards expanding its services to Makeni and beyond, from Freetown where it initially only served. They are open for sponsorships and partnerships. See the flyer for more information.