Liberia National League players received new Sportage SUVs as MVP award

The Liberia Football Association, (LFA) has officially turned over two SUVs to both the male and female MVPs of the 2021/2022 ORANGE National League season. Determine Girls FC’s Guinean forward Bountou Sylla and Invincible Eleven & Majestic SA forward Sidiki Blayday Kromah both received their brand new SUVs on December 13, 2022, at the ATS, the headquarters of the LFA l, following their pronouncement as the leagues’ best players at the LFA Awards Night on December 3, 2022.

Bountou Sylla who was accompanied by club president Grace Weah received her vehicle key from the LFA president Mustapha Raji as a member of the 2022 LFA Awards Committee. Sidiki Kromah was also in attendance and collected his KIA Sportage key from the LFA President at a very short turnover ceremony.

The per won the award for best player in both 1st Division and Women’s Upper League of the 2021/22 league campaign after they were overwhelmingly voted for by coaches, captains, journalists, and the public.

The prizes of the awards which were sponsored by Doxxbet Liberia is the third consecutive time the LFA has given out vehicles to MVP winners, a sports journalist and CAF licensed coach Andysotcom wrote on his Twitter handle.

Sylla took to her Facebook page and thanked her fans for voting as she expressed her happiness and appreciation.

“I love you all. Thanks for the love and support. Big 13 is my name,” Determine Girls’ FC forward Bountou Sylla wrote.

