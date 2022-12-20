Mercury International pays NLe 8,748,000 to 14,770 lotto winners in one day

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Mercury International paid out the sum of NLe 8,748,000 to 14,770 lotto winners across Sierra Leone.

These mass winnings are from Monday, December 19, 2022, 6 pm “Daily Special’s” draw and it is so far the biggest-ever total lottery win for one game in the history of Sierra Leone.

Speaking with winners who were at the Mercury International office on Walpole Street, in Freetown, to collect their money, they expressed delight and urged others to start betting with the company.

Juliana, a 22-year-old student won NLe 20,000 after betting with NLe 64 on multiple tickets. She said that the money she won would be used to pay her university fees, start a business and create a living for her family.

Mohamed, a young welder, won NLe 6,500 after betting with NLe 2 on NAP2. He said he will use the money to boost his welding business and support his family.

Mr. Abu, an unemployed man, won over NLe 2,500 after betting with NLe 8 on Turbo3, and Super & Daily. He said his money will be used to support his family and pay fees for his children.









Over the past months, there have been several big wins from Mercury International. From December 2021 to January this year, the betting company paid more than 2 billion leones to several customers. One of which won over 500 million leones, the highest winning on a single ticket from Mercury International.

The company launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.