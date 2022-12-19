Sierra Leone Weddings: Solo’s Beat marries Mary Grace Turay in Freetown!

December 20, 2022

Sierra Leonean music producer Solo’s Beat has officially tied the wedding knot with his long-time girlfriend Radio Host and TV Presenter Mary Grace Turay. 

The wedding took place on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Freetown. Solo and Mary have been in love for over 5 years, and have given birth to two girls.  

Solo’s Beat is a music producer, sound engineer, jazz keyboardist, and songwriter.  Mary Grace Turay, is an actress, scriptwriter, and TV presenter. She is the host of “The Otherside with MGT. 

Members of the public have taken to different platforms to congratulate the couple, we also wish them the best of luck, and may God bless them.  

