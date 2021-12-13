Home Africa New music video: watch “Borku Sense” – (Sabi Sabi) by Yung Sal ft Nashito Kulala.
AfricaArtsEntertainmentLifestylePeopleVideosyouths

New music video: watch “Borku Sense” – (Sabi Sabi) by Yung Sal ft Nashito Kulala.

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 11 views

“Borku Sense – (Sabi Sabi) is the new music video from Yung Sal featuring Nashito Kulala. 

Yung Sal who just signed a recording deal with Hejenah Entertainment, Borku Sense song is one that reflects the story of someone who claims to know it all “Sabi Sabi” whenever it comes to different things in life. The song talks about the negative vibe “Sabi Sabi people” inject into the lives of others because no one knows better than them. 

The song was released on the day of his signing to Hejenah Entertainment, as he is on a journey to expand his career with the recording label which has a household in Sierra Leone. “Borku Sense” audio was produced by George O’tion and the video was shot and directed by Lens Studio. 

Watch “Borku Sense (Sabi Sabi)” now on YouTube:

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Kao Denero fails to get a response from...

5 lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show...

“Only Parliament can remove VP from his elected...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Cosmetologist

Miss Independence Beauty Pageant

Sierra Leone: What is President Koroma’s salary?

Aminatta Forna’s latest novel The Hired Man in...

Sierra Leone News Today

New Music: Di’ja Blell asks ‘how can we...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!