New music video: watch “Borku Sense” – (Sabi Sabi) by Yung Sal ft Nashito Kulala.

“Borku Sense – (Sabi Sabi) is the new music video from Yung Sal featuring Nashito Kulala.



Yung Sal who just signed a recording deal with Hejenah Entertainment, Borku Sense song is one that reflects the story of someone who claims to know it all “Sabi Sabi” whenever it comes to different things in life. The song talks about the negative vibe “Sabi Sabi people” inject into the lives of others because no one knows better than them.



The song was released on the day of his signing to Hejenah Entertainment, as he is on a journey to expand his career with the recording label which has a household in Sierra Leone. “Borku Sense” audio was produced by George O’tion and the video was shot and directed by Lens Studio.



Watch “Borku Sense (Sabi Sabi)” now on YouTube: