ECSL registers more than 3 million voters for 2023 elections

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) has released the provisional data for eligible voters for the just concluded voter registration exercise.
According to ECSL, the total number of eligible voters for the 2023 elections is 3,268,555. Sierra Leone will conduct its Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Council Elections on June 24, 2023.
See the data below by districts and regional levels.
