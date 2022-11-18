ECSL registers more than 3 million voters for 2023 elections

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) has released the provisional data for eligible voters for the just concluded voter registration exercise.

CEC Mohamed K. Konneh has, today, released the Provisional Voter registration figures at the Political Parties Liaison Committee meeting at ECSL HQ attended by political parties, EMBs and the media.

✔️Total Data Captured 3,525,843,

✔️Total Excluding Under Age 3,268,855 pic.twitter.com/BAHoYVPSWI — The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (@ECsalone) November 17, 2022

According to ECSL, the total number of eligible voters for the 2023 elections is 3,268,555. Sierra Leone will conduct its Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Council Elections on June 24, 2023.

See the data below by districts and regional levels.



