Vickie Remoe introduces new prize for journalism and media excellence in Sierra Leone

Multimedia journalist and entrepreneur Vickie Remoe, in celebration of her birthday this year has introduced the “Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media”, an initiative to help young journalists and content creators get better and be able to tell more Sierra Leonean stories.

Remoe started her media journey in 2006, with SwitSalone Blog. Today the platform has over 3000 blog posts, employs part-time and full-time contributors, and has 100,000 monthly visits.

Through the blog, she has created platforms the Vickie Remoe Show (2009), the Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast (2020), GoWoman Magazine (2013-2017), and develops impactful social media content, which reaches millions of readers and audiences each year.

The Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media is part of her mission to Make Sierra Leone Famous, improve the quality of Sierra Leonean stories, and elevate the next generations of storytellers.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media. I’m doubling down on my mission to Make Sierra Leone Famous with the creation of this annual prize for journalism and new media. In addition to the financial award, winners will join a mentorship program connecting them to Sierra Leonean media leaders,” said Remoe.

The prize will give out awards for excellence in print journalism, photojournalism, film, and new media. The category for new media includes any media that is distributed digitally, including blogs, podcasts, music, social media content, etc. There will be ten awardees; five men and five women. This 2022-2023 prize will be 200 million leones ($11,230).

The award categories are listed below:

The Vickie Remoe Prize for News Writing

Awarded to a Sierra Leonean print journalist for an outstanding example of local or national news reporting, investigative reporting, explanatory reporting, or feature reporting that demonstrates originality, lucid writing, clear presentation, and community connection. Award for NSL 10,000. Prizes Available (4).

The Vickie Remoe Prize for Photography

Awarded to a Sierra Leonean photographer for a distinguished example of breaking news, documentary, and feature photography which may consist of a set of photographs not to exceed 12 images. The submitted pictures may depict one or multiple subjects. Do not change or manipulate the photos. Manipulation of images includes but is not limited to altering the colors (hue, saturation, tone), smoothness, or adding sharpness. Do not do anything to the images that will distort the original image. You may crop, add light, reduce light and make minimal edits. Award for NSL 20,000. Prizes Available (2).

The Vickie Remoe Prize for Film

Awarded to a Sierra Leonean videographer(s) for an outstanding example of a short film (fiction) or documentary videography (nonfiction). The submitted video may be at most 45 mins run time. Award for NSL 30,000. Prizes Available (2).

The Vickie Remoe Prize for New Media

Awarded to a Sierra Leonean content creator or creative entrepreneur for an outstanding example of digital (new) media in music, podcast, vlog, blog, and video. Award for NSL 20,000. Prizes Available (2).

Eligibility

All applicants must be residents of Sierra Leone, hold Sierra Leonean citizenship, and have no more than five years of experience as a practitioner. There is no age limit for participation. Women and People Living With disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. All staff at VRCMarketing.com and her extended family members are ineligible.

The application will open on November 21, 2022, on VickieRemoe.com. There will be an announcement to notify the public. You may also follow me on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram for a notice on socials. The application deadline is February 1, 2023, at 5 pm GMT.

