Drizilik at Freetown Amusement Park: What you need to know

Drizilik is set to perform his highly anticipated Ashobi Dance Concert in Freetown Amusement Park (Victoria’s Park) on the 12th of November 2022.

Drizilik has been Sierra Leone’s stand-out performer when it comes to the music scene, the hip-hop and afrobeat artist recently became the most streamed on Audiomack racking up over a million streams. The Ashobi Dance concert is part of the #AshobiWorldTour for his sophomore album Ashobi released in August this year.



“Drizilik has continually drawn inspiration from Sierra Leonean experiences of life, love, and city survival. But it’s his mastery of Krio metaphors and inimitable rap flow that makes for a powerful combo that makes him stand out from his peers,” Kevin MacCormack on the Ashobi Album Review.



Below are a few things you need to know before the Ashobi Dance Concert;



This is Drizilik’s first show at the Freetown Amusement Park.

3,000 fans are expected to attend the Ashobi Dance Concert.

Drizilik’s sophomore album Ashobi has over 1 million streams on Audiomack since its release in August.

The Freetown Amusement Park was reopened to the public on the 17th of November 2017.

Early this year Drizilik launched a new drizilik.com website that will serve as a one-stop hub where Sierra Leone music fans can connect with him, follow his creative journey, and listen to his latest music releases.