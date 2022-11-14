East End Lions Unveils New Kits and 12 New Signings for the Upcoming Season.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Giants of the east and 14 times Sierra Leone Premier League Champions East End Lions FC unveiled their new kits and twelve new signings ahead of the 2022/2023 season with thousands of fans present at the Trade Centre Playing Ground, Kissy Dockyard.

East End Lions!

The "game don big" and so we are taking the game to the NEXT LEVEL.

We are pleased to unveil our brand-new kits for the 2022/23 Premier League season designed by United Africa Wears. These kits evoke the Club's history and style with a contemporary twist. pic.twitter.com/TVVCvPMr3Z — Anthony Navo, Jr. (@AnthonyNavojr) November 12, 2022

The Jerseys were unveiled by the club’s chairman Anthony Navo Jr and vice-chairman Mohamed Gento Kamara. The new kits which were designed by United Africa Wears feature the traditional black and red colors for the home kit, and white and red for the away kit.



At the front, the home kit has the logo of one of the club’s main sponsors Gento Group embedded at the center of it, slightly below is a symbol of a roaring lion which is inspired by the club’s name. At the top is the East End Lions badge at the left and the logo of United African Wears at the right and the sleeves have the club’s nickname (The Killers) printed on both arms.



The away kit is red and white with a logo of another (AfriMoney) replacing the Gento Group at the center. East End Lions head of media Alhassan Idris Bangura announced to the fans that the jerseys are available for sale at the club’s official store at a price of NLE 350.



In an interview with SwitSalone.com, CEO of United African Wears Afize Mohamed explained that the texture of this jersey is polyester which is durable with quality as he assured the fans that this jersey is a game changer and they will definitely love it.



“Just like most of our other sports products, this jersey is made of a different type of polyester which is absorbable and weather friendly. I am asking all fans to get the original print, you won’t regret it,” Afize Mohamed.

East End Lions also unveiled their new signings, Samuel Bekoe from FC Johansen, former AS Monaco youth player David Nii Lante Mills, and ten others.

Bekoe expressed his excitement about meeting the new fans as he spoke to SwitSalone.com. He emphasized that the club feels just like home. The former Johansen midfielder has met most of his current teammates on different occasions, so joining the Killers is like meeting old friends in the park.

“I feel very excited because meeting the fans and some important officials in the club is really great. I have met most of my teammates before, so it’s like meeting your old friends in a new club. I am looking forward to a successful season with the help of my teammates,” said Samuel Bekoe.