Building Contractor wins 163,000 Leones from two Leones bet with Mercury International

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, a man won the sum of 163,000,000 Leones (163,000 New Leones) from Mercury International. The building contractor, whose name is Sahid, bet two leones on football for 8 teams (goals and halves) at his local Redbox Mercury Bookie in Freetown.



Sahid who is originally from Guinea has been betting with Mercury International for a long time, his take home after tax is 134,000,000 Leones (134,000 New Leones). This is his first big win, he has won smaller amounts over the years.



Mercury International Managing Director, Martin Michael presented the winning cash to Sahid.

“I really appreciate and I am encouraging others to continue betting with Mercury International. The game is all about win and loss, this is my time to win such huge amounts of money and it will be anybody else next time,” he said.



This is not the first big win from Mercury International this year, in July, a security man won over 75 Million Leones (75 Thousand New Leones) after betting with 5 Leones on Lotto. In December 2021, the betting company paid over 1 billion leones to several customers. One of which won over 500 million leones, the highest winning on a single ticket from Mercury International.



Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its products include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.

