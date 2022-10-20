October 20, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Pump fuel prices in Sierra Leone increases from NLE 18 to NLE 20

Lamin Kargbo 2 hours ago 1 min read

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency of Sierra Leone (PRA) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, announced the increment in the pump prices of petroleum products in the country from NLE 18 to NLE 20 per liter. 

This increase is a result of the appreciation of the trading currency, the United States Dollar, and the effect of the international reference price. 

However, since January this year, Sierra Leone has experienced multiple increases in the price of petroleum products. 

