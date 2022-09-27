Ministry of Education releases 2021/2022 WASSCE results

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), on Monday, September 26, 2022, officially announced the results for the 2021/2022 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



According to the education minister, Dr. David Sengeh, this year’s result is by far one of the best national performances in recent years.



The two best candidates for the 2021/2022 WASSCE are females from Kenema District and the top candidates have 6As, 1B, and 1C, there is a tied for the second position and others have 5As and 4Bs.







However, the pass rate in English and Mathematics are 63 and 90 percent respectively. The individual pass rate has increased from 64 percent in 2021 to 77 percent in 2022.



This year’s result also saw an increase in the number of candidates obtaining requirements for university entry. More than 100 thousand candidates obtained the requirements and that is more than the previous 5 years combined.



The results will be available online and you can access them on WAEC’s online portal.

