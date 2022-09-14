“Yeri Word” Mr. Best’s New Song is Out Now

The catchphrase “Banger to banger” has now almost been synonymous with the hitmaker Mr. BEST and his most recent release ‘Yeri Word’ is no exception to this Midas effect.



“Yeri Word” is a Krio slang that translates to “Listen” in English. The song is based on the true life experiences of Mr. Best and it encompasses a true embodiment of the saying, “Blood, Sweat, and Tears”.



In this song, Mr. BEST resonates that even though he is still not where he dreams and aspires to be but he is optimistic that he is almost there and that one day the world will listen to him.



“The end justifies the means, thank God we don’t look like what we’ve been through. The grind continues, our stories would be televised,” he said.



The song tells a tale of a period of the artist’s life when he was living at the renowned Marcy Projects at Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York City, a place well known for its drugs, crimes, poverty, and vices. But aside from all of these Marcy’s is also popular for its influence on the hip hop culture and music industry with products such as Jay-Z, Notorious BIG, etc.



Stephan Esteban Tamba Fokio Bayoh aka Mr. Best left Sierra Leone for the United States of America in 2013 to further his studies after graduating from high school, but as an undocumented African student whose parents had nothing but thoughts and prayers for him, he was was forced to take up a job at a nearby Crown Fried Chicken to make ends meet whilst also pursuing his dreams some of which includes being a rapper and a music producer.



This song tells that story, the video was directed by the creative and talented Fantom Shots (Fantom & Boss T) and the song is out now on all streaming platforms.

