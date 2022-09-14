Foday Dumbuya’s LABRUM London Opens First Boutique

Labrum, the menswear brand by British Sierra Leonean designer Foday Dumbuya has opened its first store in London. The mesmerizing retail space is at Prince Arcade, Piccadilly.

Designed in partnership with Yinka Ilori, the store is an homage to LABRUM’s previous collections utilizing the bright color palettes for the walls, floor, and fixtures. The flower pattern that appears throughout and was taken from our ‘Poetics of Movement’ collection is inspired by Adire cotton cloth, a traditional North Nigerian indigo-dyed textile. Custom-made furniture using signature LABRUM prints is all designed by Creative Director and Founder Foday Dumbaya and available to buy in-store.

Labrum London is a modern-day menswear brand telling the untold stories of West Africa to help bridge the gap between western and West African culture it was founded by Foday Dumbuya in 2015. The brand recently launched its Spring / Summer 2023 ‘Freedom of Movement’ collection at the Afromatic Tokyo fashion showcase for Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo.

Foday Dumbuya is a British Sierra Leonean creative director telling stories on textiles.

Photo credit: @copper_five

Running into 2023, the store will host exclusive items for purchase along with the new season collection. The Choose Love SS23 t-shirts and the ‘Designed by an Immigrant’ collection will also be available in limited quantities for customers.

9-11 Princes Arcade, 196 Picadilly, St James’s, London SW1Y 6DS

